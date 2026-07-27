All gaming at one of the busiest casinos in Atlantic City is currently suspended, as of 10 a.m. on Monday (July 27).

Yes, gaming (slots, tables and more) has temporarily been stopped inside the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

However, it's important to note that many of the resort's amenities remain open (including the pool and restaurants) are open today.

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"Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding a water pipe burst and resulting damage , gaming at Ocean Casino Resort will not be available at this time," the casino shared in a statement posted online around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The result? It appears as if there's a lot of water on the gaming floor. Crews working furiously clean up the water and make any necessary repairs. We've seen photos of crews scrambling to work on a cleanup.

It is definitely affecting the gaming operations at the property. They say that the hotel is operating a "limited capacity" at this time as well.

The good news is that many of the properties amenities will be available to guests. Many of the hotel's restaurants and pool are still open.

They'll provide updates throughout the day online, they say.