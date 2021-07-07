The first Freddy’s hits NJ and you might find this joint delicious

Freddy’s.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Yeah, I never heard of them either.

But the more I learn the more I like. It’s a fast-casual restaurant chain that’s been around about 20 years and started in Kansas. Two brothers Bill and Randy Simon joined forces with a restaurateur and named it after their father, Fred Simon. They have over 380 locations nationwide but never had one in New Jersey.

Until now.

Coming very soon to Linden at the Legacy Square Shopping Center on West Edgar Road will be New Jersey’s very first Freddy’s. I looked at their website and my first takeaway was that maybe it’s the red colored logo and the font, maybe the look of their buildings, but they strike me as a good Friendly’s replacement since those are disappearing like crazy.

According to a Facebook post by Linden Mayor Derek Armstead they’ll be open for business later this month but an exact date isn’t given.

They’re not known only for deserts but their deserts do seem amazing. Like Friendly’s was known for their ice cream Freddy’s is known for their frozen custard. Custard in the form of sundaes, shakes, cones, you name it, with a ton of topping choices.

The food reminds me of a Friendly’s menu too. (Am I setting myself up for disappointment?) Single, double or triple steakburgers, patty melts, chicken sandwiches and veggie burgers. Shoestring fries, onion rings, cheese curds, cheese fries, chili cheese fries. What, no disco fries?! Three different kinds of hot dogs including Chicago style.

This place will be less than 3 miles from my mom’s home so you can bet I’ll take the kids to check them out.

