Shorebeat is reporting that the owner of the "Jersey Shore" on Ocean Terrace in Seaside Heights, D&P Rentals LLC, has reached a settlement with the town.

This all stems from an incident that happened on September 14 of last year.

A bunch of social media influencers from Canada known as The Nelk Boys rented the house to launch a clothing line. Popular for their prank videos, The Nelk Boys have amassed nearly seven million followers on YouTube. So, when word spread that they would be at the Jersey Shore house, thousands showed up, most of them maskless to witness the hijinx.



The gathering resulted in eight arrests. Neighboring police departments came to the scene to control the rowdy crowds.

One of my friends is an officer for the Toms River Police Department. He was on-site and told me it was absolute madness.

As part of the terms of the settlement with Seaside Heights, D&P Rentals LLC is forbidden to rent the Jersey Shore house through October 31, 2021. With COVID restrictions being lifted and a positive outlook for more tourism this summer, this is no doubt a blow for the owners of the house that MTV made famous. The average Friday through Monday in-season rental rate was $15,000.

Mayor Anthony Vaz told Shorebeat that the town is not messing around.

Borough Council is pleased with the settlement, and we acknowledge D&P Rentals for accepting responsibility for what occurred last September. We encourage other owner-landlords to take notice because Borough Council will not tolerate this type of behavior in Seaside Heights.

