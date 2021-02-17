The Most Interesting Things for Sale on Craigslist in Our Area

Sometimes when I am just sitting in bed, I go on my laptop and browse the wonderful internet. You honestly never know where you'll end up when you don't have an agenda. Sometimes I'll look over at my husband and ask what he's doing on his computer and he has no idea, he just browses. So funny. Well, I was sitting in bed the other night and I like to browse sites and buy second hand stuff. One of the best sites for that is Craigslist. As usual, I found some very interesting things for sale. Some of them are a little ridiculous whether it be the price or just the item, I found some good stuff.