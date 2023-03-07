The Most Underrated Steakhouse You Need To Try in New Jersey

One of my favorites is a good steak. A nice cut cooked perfectly can be one of the best dinners on the planet. So if I had to pick mine I might go we a "ribeye" cooked "medium" with a baked potato and vegetable. Yup simple and delicious!

So what makes a great steakhouse for you? For me, I think it all begins with the quality of the "cuts". If you are a super simple restaurant but off your customers the best "chops" then that beats the most elegant restaurant with fewer quality cuts, it's that simple, in my opinion. If you can combine a beautiful location and a delicious quality steak then you have a total winning combination. We have some of the most "under-the-radar" steakhouses in America for you to check out, including right here in the Garden State.

According to an article by Cheapism, The most "under-the-radar" steakhouse in New Jersey is located in Middlesex County. "Steakhouse 85's core menu features dry-aged steaks prepared with a simple combination of sea salt, black pepper, and fresh herbs seared on a 1,200-degree cast-iron grill and broiled to order. Steakhouse 85 boasts an award-winning wine list. Order an aged prime rib-eye, Delmonico, or strip steak, and top it with Maytag blue cheese, applewood bacon, or seared foie gras."

So the question to you is, is Steakhouse 85 that good? I guess so. Have you ever eaten at Steakhouse 85 in New Brunswick? If you have give us your review and let us know what you think. We always enjoy getting your input and sharing it with you at home. So post your comments below and now I have another steakhouse on my list of "must-try" restaurants here in New Jersey :)

