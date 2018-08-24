The New Pizza Topping Causing the Internet to Go Crazy!

Move over pineapple pizza! There's a new pizza that's causing a stir on the internet!

A pizzeria in New York, named Rhino’s Pizzeria and Deli created a pizza that is topped with pickles and the internet doesn't know how they feel about it! They posted a picture of it on their Facebook page and it has been shared more than 41,000 times! They even suggested trying the pizza with ranch dressing, which to me sounds delicious! I absolutely LOVE pickles and I am actually thinking about planning a trip to go to this pizzeria to try it!

However, others are quick to comment that pickles on a pizza is outrageous! This reminds me of the whole pineapple on a pizza debate that drove everyone crazy! Like I always say, don't knock it, until you try it! #pickleloverforever