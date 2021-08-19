If there's one thing about me, I love a good donut. Donuts have always been my go-to desert. Most people like ice cream or cookies to satisfy their sweet tooth. Me? I'll drive to Dunkin Donuts in a hot second to get myself some glazed donuts. Heck , I'll even settle for 711's donuts if I have to.

I usually stick to my usual glazed donut...boring, I know. But recently I've been stepping out of my comfort zone and trying different flavors like chocolate, Carmel, strawberry and more.

It was actually one particular shop in Bucks County that convinced me to venture out and try something new. If you have never been to Mary's Gourmet Donut Shoppe, you are missing out. Some of my neighbors came home with a box full of them and told me they were the best donuts in town. So of course I had to see for myself.

Mary's Gourmet Donut Shoppe is located inside the Bristol Amish Market. They are only opened Thursday through Sunday, and the worst part is having to wait until the end of the week. One of the employees told me that each and every donut is handmade from scratch right there in the shop. I went in there for a traditional glazed donut and came out with Boston Kreme and key lime instead.

Mary's Gourmet Donut Shoppe has over 30 different kinds of donuts for you to choose from. And trust me the decision is hard.

They also offer coffee and other pastries as well.

When I tell you this is the only place in Bucks County you should be getting your donuts from, I mean it. And if you don't trust me, ask anyone in town. There isn't a resident who doesn't know about Mary's.