You can now channel your inner artist at a new experience store in the Quaker Bridge Mall.

The Painter's Loft Art Studio is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall

Lawrence Township officials were on hand for the ribbon cutting and official opening of The Painter's Loft Art Studio.

It's on the lower level of the mall

It's on the lower level of the mall, right outside of JCPenney, near Foot Locker.

If you're unfamiliar with The Painter's Loft Art Studio it's a place for you to DIY (do it yourself).

It's a lot of fun. You'll be surprised at the hidden talent you have.

I tell everyone I don't have a lick of artistic ability and I even have trouble drawing a stick figure, but you should see some of the paintings I've done at these DIY places.

You can make candles and pottery there as well

The Painter's Loft Art Studio is described on the Quaker Bridge Mall website like this: "Come unleash your inner creativity with us! At The Painter's Loft DIY Pottery Wheel & Art Studio, we offer a walk-in open environment where you can do everything from canvas painting, pottery painting, fused glass, candle-making, and pottery wheel classes."

Bring your friends and I'd be willing to bet you'll have a great time.

It's a great team-building activity for you and your coworkers.

You can have your Bachelorette Party there. It's also a great place for a Girls' Night Out, date night, or a group date.

It's the perfect place to relieve some stress too, it's incredibly relaxing to create a masterpiece.

Go check it out. The Painter's Loft Art Studio is now open on the lower level of Quaker Bridge Mall on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ.