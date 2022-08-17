I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th).

The pandemic and inflation is to blame. With the rising cost of food and wages the popular restaurant just couldn't rebound from the challenges of the past 3 years.

Sean Nielson said in the article, "Unfortunately we are closing. It has been so hard to recover from COVID, and now with 3 years of minimum wage increases and the almost tripled food costs. It has hurt us tremendously."

Nielson went on to say the restaurant "cannot pass on these increases and costs to our guests."

Since the pandemic began almost 3 years ago, it's been so sad to see a steady stream of local restaurants close its doors due to restrictions, staff shortages and more.

If you're a fan of The Simple Greek, don't worry, there will still be another location open in New Jersey, although it's a little bit of a drive from the Mercer County area. The Simple Greek in Livingston (Essex County) will remain open.

There are also locations in Delaware, Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Lousiana and Virginia.

