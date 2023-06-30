It was over a year ago when I traveled to South Jersey for the initial opening of "recreational" cannabis dispensaries here in Jersey. Hundreds were lined up to celebrate the initial opening of legal rec "weed" sales in New Jersey. As mentioned in a New Jersey Monitor article, we may see a big increase in dispensaries. One issue that Jersey dispensaries face is price. "New Jersey’s first small business medical cannabis dispensary, Valley Wellness, opened in Raritan in early December. There still isn’t much of a price difference compared to corporate stores — an online menu shows eighths up to $65 — because they don’t have their own growing operation." Over a year later has the industry changed?

Unsplash.com Matthew Brodeur Unsplash.com Matthew Brodeur loading...

Locally here in Ocean County, we have a local recreational dispensary opening officially in just days. As we have reported earlier, construction has been underway on a brand-new recreational dispensary in South Toms River. Work is complete and now it's down to just days until the Social Leaf Dispensary opens in South Toms River.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

The "Social Leaf Dispensary" will be located at 334/336 Atlantic City Blvd in South Toms River. According to reports the Social Leaf will be opening to the public on Friday, July 7th. So next week the doors will finally open in South Toms River.



Social Leaf Social Leaf loading...

New Jersey voted to legalize marijuana in November 2020. According to Wikipedia, "On April 21, 2022, New Jersey cannabis sales legislation finally went into effect - even though it passed by ballot initiative with New Jersey voters back in November 2020."

Social Leaf Social Leaf loading...

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep