There’s a Bloody Mary Competition Happening in Philly This Month

2020 has been rough for everyone. With the coronavirus, quarantine, the presidential election coming up and more, the one thing I am sure people want to calm themselves down with is a drink. Luckily for those who live near or around Philadelphia, you are in for a treat.

On Oct. 10, twelve restaurants in Northern Liberties are hosting a competition to see who can make the best Bloody Mary called the Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Blood Mary Challenge, reported by Philly Voice. To be a part of the fun, you will need to make a reservation at any (or more than one) of the restaurants you would like that are hosting the event, food and drink are pay-as-you-go.

On Facebook it states that each restaurant will be serving a signature Bloody Mary from their bar, so you will be able to see plenty wild and new creations. The winner of the contest has the best prize of all: bragging rights for a year.

The competition will be held from 12-10 p.m., so friends and families can make this an entire day event! According to Philly Voice, the restaurants that are participating in the head-to-head challenge are Añejo, SET NoLibs, Germantown Garden, Germantown Garden Grill, Urban Village, El Camino, The 700 Club, Standard Tap, Abbaye, Heritage, Jerry's Bar and Ortliebs.

Start making your reservations now, the restaurants will be “filled to the brim” with people!