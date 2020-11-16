According to the Marlton Pike, there's a Sugar Factory coming to Cherry Hill. The only other Sugar Factory that I know of in New Jersey is the location in Atlantic City at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. I've walked by there before and I've seen a line out the door and the wait time is usually long. This is obviously before the pandemic, I know things are different now, but I still think people get excited about it and still go. Sugar Factory is also known to have many celebrities come by and enjoy their smokey drinks in their locations in Las Vegas, Los Angelos and other cities. The desserts are also ones that people go crazy over too. It's one of those places that gets a lot of people Instagramming while they're there.

So now, this awesome restaurant is coming to Cherry Hill. The article from the Marlton Pike does not specify an opening date or to what extent the restaurant will be, but it does say it will be in the Garden State Park Town Center where the Zinburger used to be. Posters were put up on the windows. For more details, check out this article from the Marlton Pike.

If you've never visited the Sugar Factory in Atlantic City, it sure is an experience. The location in Cherry Hill may be extremely popular since not everyone can always drive down to Atlantic City whenever they want. Especially now with not much to do, people are looking for things to make them happy.