These Are The Worst Halloween Costumes Of 2018
It can be stressful trying to figure out what to be for Halloween. I know I like going to parties and showing off my funny or creative costume. So if you're like me and you want some help, let me eliminate some options for you. I saw a list on PhillyVoice.com of the worst Halloween costumes, and figured I should share it.
This is just a suggested list. You don't have to follow it, but maybe you'd want to.
Here are some of the costumes to cross off your list:
The first is the sexy costume inspired by the show "The Handmaid's Tale."
I've never watched the show, but from how I hear it being described it does not sound like it can be sexy at all.
The next outfit is the snake charmer with a snake coming out of his pants. I can see how it could be funny but...no.
Now this sexy anonymous op-ed costume. I get it and don't get it. I'll leave it at that.
If you'd like to see what other costumes made this list click here