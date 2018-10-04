These Are The Worst Halloween Costumes Of 2018

It can be stressful trying to figure out what to be for Halloween. I know I like going to parties and showing off my funny or creative costume. So if you're like me and you want some help, let me eliminate some options for you. I saw a list on PhillyVoice.com of the worst Halloween costumes, and figured I should share it.

This is just a suggested list. You don't have to follow it, but maybe you'd want to.

Here are some of the costumes to cross off your list:

The first is the sexy costume inspired by the show "The Handmaid's Tale."

I've never watched the show, but from how I hear it being described it does not sound like it can be sexy at all.

The next outfit is the snake charmer with a snake coming out of his pants. I can see how it could be funny but...no.

Now this sexy anonymous op-ed costume. I get it and don't get it. I'll leave it at that.

If you'd like to see what other costumes made this list click here