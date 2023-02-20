'Tis the season of the bar crawls and if you're a fan of the downtown Hoboken area, this is a must for you.

Bar crawls are popping up all around just in time for St.Patrick's day and it's time to start making your plans.

I have already seen a few online fliers for different crawls in Philly, but now the Hoboken bars are coming together and putting together the best bar crawl in New Jersey and I can't wait for this. The official St.Patrck's Bar Crawl has two dates in Hoboken and tickets are officially on sale.

A list of some of the iconic bars that are a part of this lineup are Wicked Wolf, Birch Nightclub, Wild Moose, Fat Taco, The Shannon, Lola and more are being announced soon.

The coolest part about this is that all of the bars mentioned are 100% exclusive to the Bar Crawl event so everyone is there to celebrate St.Patty's Day!

This event is 21+ (for obvious reasons) and is happening on two separate nights. It's two Saturdays, back to back on March 11th and 18th from 1 pm to 9 pm.

If you're looking into snagging some tickets to this, they're on sale now and come with a ton of perks. Each ticket includes a wristband that will get you into all participating bars, free entry to those bars, 50% off Irish-themed drinks, 20% off of select food items, a costume contest, and evermore fun perks.

You can check out all of that and more on their website and purchase tickets that are selling between $15 to $40.

