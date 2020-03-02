This NJ Taco Trail Takes you to Six Different Restaurants

There are those who have a normal – perhaps healthier – love of tacos, but those aren’t the people this new Taco Trail through the Garden State was created for.

A 204-trip map is all ready to be added to GPS, thanks to an article on Only In Your State earlier this month. The writer laid out an extensive path through the state, that without pit stops, which are necessary when eating tacos, is a 4 and a half-hour drive. The six restaurants serving up some mean tacos featured on the map spread out from Sea Isle City to Jersey City.

The destinations include Taco Shells By The Sea in Sea Isle City; El Guacamole in Millville; El Mariachi in Glassboro; Orale Mexican Restaurant in Manville; Cinco De Mayo in Bloomingdale; and Orale Mexican Kitchen in Jersey City.

According to Only in Your State, all locations feature an authentic flare that makes them worthy of planning and executing the recommended two-day journey. If this wasn’t enough already, some other restaurants to try on the way include Pancho’s’ Mexican Grill in South Bound Brook, LaCita Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Cherry Hill and La Esperanza in Lindenwold.

For a map and directions click here!