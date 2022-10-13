Who doesn't love a good burger, right? Meaty, juicy, char-grilled to perfection? It's what dreams are made of.

But have you ever had a Wagyu burger? They're on another level. If you're not familiar with wagyu beef, imagine a premium piece of beef with superior marbling and rich tenderness. Now put that beef into a burger. What you get is a deliciously buttery bite of meaty bliss.

Get our free mobile app

If you're for one in North Jersey, here's where you can get one!

According to NJ.com, New York-based wagyu burger joint, Kings of Kobe, just opened their first New Jersey Location in Jersey City! They opened on October 5. You can find it in the Newport Centre Mall.

The interior of their 8,000 sq ft restaurant looks so fresh and modern. It seats up to 230 guests, with 30 seats at the bar, and 40 outdoor seats. You could totally come here for a casual date or to watch a game at the bar.

Their menu features 10 different signature wagyu burgers, plus a build-your-own option. They also have waygu steaks, hotdogs, milkshakes, wine & beer, and other sandwiches! You can also choose from a selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

Take a look at this piece of perfection and tell me you wouldn't like to sink your teeth into that!

I'm actually dying to try this place! Would you like to check this place out? If you have any other wagyu burger recommendations, drop your delicious knowledge in the comments below!

Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars in Central Jersey Rated as favorites on Yelp! Go Sports!