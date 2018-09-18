This South Jersey Corn Maze Has A Philly Eagles Theme

This is awesome!

This farm in Egg Harbor City, NJ just dedicated it's corn maze this year to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The owner of the farm, Jeremy Sahl knew instantly what the theme was going to be for his maze as soon as Eagles won the Super Bowl.

“We were hollering and hopping out of our chairs and jumping around when someone shouted something about putting the Eagles’ Super Bowl win into the corn maze this year,” said Sahl. “That was it. I mean, it took some time to finalize the design process, but after corresponding with the Eagles for a while, this is what we ended up with. We’re really proud of it.”

The corn maze opens at Sahl’s Father Son Farm this Saturday 9/22 from 10am - 7pm.

Get tickets here!