I think I may have found THE coolest New Jersey resident, maybe of all time. This woman has been all over the news because of how she celebrated her 95th birthday.

Marge Wardenski is a resident of Toms River and is one of the bravest humans I’ve ever encountered in my life. So many local news outlets are in awe of her and her love for life!

NBC10 Philadelphia/Youtube NBC10 Philadelphia/Youtube loading...

Marge will be turning 95 in August, according to tomsriver.org and she wanted to celebrate the milestone in an amazing way. She decided she wanted to go skydiving and experience the thrill of a lifetime.

Once her family heard that this is the way she wanted to celebrate her upcoming 95th birthday, her 36-year-old granddaughter Chelsea was right by her side. Although being scared of heights, Marge jumped out of the plane at 14,000 ft in the air right alongside her granddaughter.

NBC10 Philadelphia/Youtube NBC10 Philadelphia/Youtube loading...

She told NBC10 Philadelphia “you only live once, take the chances.” I think we all need to live like and as fearless as Marge! They also reported that Marge has gone zip lining, hand gliding and hot air ballooning as well as skydiving, so you already know that this woman is as brave and free-spirited as they come!

Marge currently lives in a retirement home in Toms River, New Jersey, just patiently waiting for the next chance to take part in a thrill-seeking adventure hit her.

You can watch the entire interview that NBC10 Philadelphia had with Marge here!

