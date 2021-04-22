Three Atlantic City Casinos Set for $400 Million Dollar Makeover

Huge makeover plans to the tune of $400 million dollars are in the works for three casinos in Atlantic City.

The renovation project will take place over the next three years for Caesars, Harrah's Resort, and the Tropicana Atlantic City according to NJ.com.

Phase one will be a $170 million makeover that will include a renovation of 600 rooms and suites at Caesar's, Harrahs, and Tropicana which will debut this summer.

Rooms at Caesars will feature scenery resembling Atlantic City's beach, ocean, and boardwalk. Harrah's will mirror the Marina District in Atlantic City. Updated plans for the Tropicana will be released at a later date. The $400 million makeovers will also include new restaurants and improvements to casino floors.

Another casino also announced big makeover plans. Ocean Casino Resort will also be putting money back into the property with a huge renovation project according to NJ.com and they'll also be giving back to their employees.

The $15M makeover will include upgrades to the casino floor, the pools, cabanas, and the beach. A new high-limit table games area, an Asian gambling space, two new lounges for loyalty cardholders, and 250 new slot machines will also be part of the renovation project. The Casino is also putting aside one million dollars for employees for raises and bonuses

Sources: njcom1 njcom2 pressofatlanticcity

