Time to see it: This NJ attraction breaks world records

When I saw this list of the best record-breaking attractions in each state according to loveexploring.com, I was extremely curious as to what New Jersey was best known for.

Maybe this is totally obvious and I just didn’t think of it, but I was expecting some type of obscure statue like the world’s largest buffalo statue in North Dakota.

Or maybe New Jersey would have one of the oldest standing buildings like Iowa’s State Theater, which is the oldest continuously operating movie theatre in the country. It’s been showing movies since 1897.

My first thought was maybe Newark Liberty International Airport broke some type of record, but it didn’t even make the top 10 list for the busiest airports in the country.

Actually, Georgia’s recording-breaking attraction is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and it happens to be the busiest.

But no, here in New Jersey, we have the world’s tallest and the country’s fastest roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Kingda Ka is 456 feet high and is definitely a thrilling ride.

You go from 0 to 128 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and climb the coaster at 90 degrees straight up.

I’ve been on it and it’s definitely worth it if you’re into crazy rides.

And I recommend riding it while it’s still considered the tallest coaster in the world because it seems Six Flags is in competition with themselves as they are rumored to be building a roller coaster at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia called Falcon’s Flight and it will be the longest and tallest in the world with a 525-foot drop.

This list sounds like the perfect bucket list if you’re into road trips.

You get to travel the country and visit each state’s record-breaking attraction.

The one’s on the top of my list:

Montana with the largest collection of T-rex fossils in the country. Actually, the Museum of the Rockies claims to have one of the biggest dinosaur fossil collections in the world.

Ohio has the world’s largest bar at Beer Barrel Saloon. The bar itself is 405 feet and has 56 taps.

Fenway Park in Massachusetts is the oldest ballpark in the country and although I’m a Mets fan, I pick the Red Sox over the Yankees.

And the Denali Mountain in Alaska has the highest peak in North America. Just the view alone would be worth the trip.

Maybe taking these roads in each state will help with your road trip.

