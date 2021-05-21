To-Go Cocktails Are Here to Say

With so many people getting vaccinated and COVID-19 cases and deaths going down at a rapid rate, the President as well as Governors are reopening this country little by little. We're now allowed to sit at bars again and the CDC just announced that if you are vaccinated, you not longer have to wear a mask indoors. This was huge news and I can only hope that this country bounces back from the devastating economic crisis that the pandemic has caused.





I was reading an article online the other day from Food & Wine that said to-go cocktails are still going to be a thing after the pandemic is over and I have to say, I agree.





Some people do not have a full stocked bar like I do. My husband used to be a bartender and we like having happy hours and drinks. So if they want a specific cocktail or some sangria, it might be very convenient to order a cocktail to-go and take it home. That way, they don't have to worry about driving and they still are supporting a local business or restaurant.





I found a bunch of restaurants that are still doing cocktails to go in our area, so if this is your jam, I've got you covered.