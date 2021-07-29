Tornado Warning Issued for Bucks County as of 5 PM Thursday
A tornado warning has been issued for Bucks County.
The National Weather Services that as of 5:03 pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Springtown, moving east at 25 pm.
This impacts: Easton, Bethlehem, Wilson, Hellertown, West Easton, Riegelsville,
Glendon, Springtown and Old Orchard. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 68
and 76.
This does not mean a tornado has been spotted, but it does mean that one is possible in this area. A tornado warning is in effect for our entire area until 9 pm.
