Traffic is jammed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (westbound) following two accidents on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:15 am we learned of two accidents in the area of mileposts 344 and 343 (less than 1 mile apart).

The accidents have caused delays between US-1 (Exit 351) and Willow Grove (Exit 343). The accident at milepost 343.7 has been cleared, but cleanup from the accident at 344.6 continues (as of 9:20 am).

Traffic is stopped with pretty heft delays in the area at this point on the Westbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Westbound.

Also in Bensalem...

This is following an earlier accident in the area of Old Lincoln Highway that has caused a tough morning on the roads.

That accident took down a traffic signal and has caused hours of closures on the roads in Bensalem, PA. In fact, Bristol Road is closed in both directions (between Neshaminy Blvd and Old Lincoln Highway). Old Lincoln Highway self is also closed in both directions between Rockhill Drive and Route 1 (Lincoln Highway).