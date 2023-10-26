CONFIRMED: Travis Kelce Will Sing on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2nd Christmas Album!

Sorry, Swifties - it doesn't look like Taylor Swift will be a part of the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming Christmas album... But her boyfriend will!

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

It has been confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, will be singing alongside his brother Jason Kelce on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2nd Christmas album, A Philly Special Christmas Special!

Joining the Eagles offensive linemen (Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata), Travis will be hopping on a track of the charitable album, which will benefit Children's Crisis Treatment Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Details on the upcoming album have been kind of kept under wraps, but earlier this week, Jason and Travis dropped the exciting news during the latest episode of their popular podcast, "New Heights".

If you're looking for a new favorite podcast, by the way, look no further. These two are a riot!

Sure, Travis isn't a Philadelphia Eagle, but he's pretty much the team's honorary little brother. It honestly seems like he's more of an Eagles fan than Taylor Swift nowadays!

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

This is so sweet and exciting! Travis has an incredible speaking voice that's already served him well in a slew of commercials this football season. It'll be so cool to hear what he can do with it singing!

Will there be more guest appearances on the album? We'll see! You can pre-order A Philly Special Christmas Special starting Nov 3! Pre-order HERE!

Here's a mini documentary about last year's Christmas album. It'll make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside!

