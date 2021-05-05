4 Princeton University Alumni Will Represent Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics is a little over two months away and many people are getting ready to root for their country. Obviously, we are team USA all that way for any sport, even if we don't know what is going on.

We learned from The Daily Princetonian that there will be 7 athletes competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics that are proud Princetonians. Out of those 7 Princeton University athletes, 5 of them are Princeton alumni and 2 are current students.

According to The Daily Princetonian, only 4 athletes from Princeton University will be a part of Team USA. The rest will be representing different countries at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. "One athlete representing Egypt, one athlete representing New Zealand, and one athlete representing Norway."

The four Princeton athletes representing team USA are Gevvie Stone, Anna van Brummen, Eliza Stone, Kathrine Holmes.

Gevvie Stone graduated from Princeton University in 2007 and has made 3 Olympic appearances. Competing with Team USA in double sculls rowing.

Anna van Brummen graduated from Princeton University in 2017 and will be doing her first Olympic appearance in epee fencing.

Eliza Stone graduated from Princeton University in 2013 and will be doing her first Olympic appearance in saber fencing.

Kathrine Holmes graduated from Princeton University in 2017 and has made 2 Olympic appearances. Competing with Team USA in epee fencing.

It was stated on The Daily Princetonian that it is possible that more Princeton University athletes have a chance of still making an appearance representing other countries in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are set to start on Friday, July 23, and continue through Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The Princeton pride will be representing the United State of America and it is exciting.