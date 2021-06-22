Trick Daddy Disses Jay-Z, Says Beyonce Can’t Sing

Trick Daddy is getting stung by the Beyhive for recent comments he made about Jay-Z and Beyoncé on the Clubhouse app.

According to Newsweek on Wednesday (June 22), Trick Daddy said that Bey can’t sing and that her husband, Jay, is not the greatest rapper alive during a Clubhouse chat this week. Clubhouse is an invite-only audio app that features different rooms that people can join to have open dialogue. Rappers and celebrities often join the conversations as well.

"Beyoncé ain't trying to give back to music, and Beyoncé don't write music," Trick Daddy says before adding, "Beyoncé can't sing."

The Miami rapper-turned-radio personality also claimed that his godmother gave Bey vocal lessons throughout the singer's career. He then declares, "I'ma say my unpopular opinion, Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That's why they together."

As for Hov, Trick said the Brooklyn MC's success is the result of New York City rap fans wanting a mega-superstar after the death of the late Notorious B.I.G.

"Jay-Z ain't never won the greatest rapper alive," Trick expresses. "Whoever put him on the level as that? New York lost Biggie and they needed a hero, they wanted a mega of hip-hop and they just handed it over to Jay-Z."

Earlier this morning, Trick went on his radio show on Miami's 99Jamz and repeated his "unpopular opinion" again about Beyoncé not being able to sing and Jay not being who many consider to be the GOAT of hip-hop.

"It's my unpopular opinion," Trick reiterates. "I said many times on the radio, they are wonderful businesspeople. Jigga made a lot of money. Did I say anything disrespectful? No. Did I call them out they name? No I didn't."

Trick concludes that if you have a problem with people speaking their minds then he feels sorry for those who are offended. But at this point, he's not going to change his viewpoints about the hip-hop couple.

In response to Trick's remarks, the Beyhive is flooding his comment section on his Instagram page with hundreds of the bumblebee emojis.

Meanwhile, fellow rapper Trina, who hosts the Miami radio morning show with Trick Daddy, wants no smoke from the Beyhive. The rap vet jumped on her IG account and shared a video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z slaying the concert stage. "ALL day, Everyday... The Queen," Trina wrote in the caption.

Trick Daddy is certainly feeling the wrath from fans on Twitter. Check their responses below.