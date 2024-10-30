Listen up. You could have some money coming your way.

Yes. New Jersey may owe you money.

Well, the state doesn't really owe it to you since it was already yours, but you need to claim it.

You may not even realize you have some unclaimed money or property in New Jersey.

Obviously, many people do, as the Garden State has over $6 billion in unclaimed money and property, according to The Patch.

Finding out if you have unclaimed property is simple, and there are easy steps to start the process to get it.

What is unclaimed property?

Unclaimed property includes things like uncashed checks, inactive stock accounts, unclaimed safe deposit boxes, and even unpaid wages (maybe a last paycheck before you left a job).

The New Jersey Treasury Department’s Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) holds onto the money in a trust fund until you claim it so financial institutions and companies can’t keep it.

To check and see if you have any unclaimed money or property, click here.

Just enter your name to see if anything comes up.

If there is a match, the site will guide you through the process of claiming it.

If you don’t find any results but still believe you have unclaimed money, you can request a manual search through the UPA.

It can take up to two weeks to hear back, and if any property is located, you’ll get a claim form telling you how to claim it.

For the fastest results, file your claim online.

But if you prefer mailing in your information, here’s the address:

State of New Jersey

Unclaimed Property Administration

P.O. Box 214

Trenton, NJ 08625-0214

ATTN: Claim Section

New Jersey is also part of the nationwide MissingMoney.com database, which lets you search for unclaimed property in other states.

I encourage you to search your name.

I did, for fun, and 5 unclaimed checks came up. I couldn't believe it.

For more information, click here.

