Uninsured? There’s a Free Skin Cancer Screening Happening in Bucks County

My health is something that I don't play about. Ever since I was diagnosed with Lupus back in October 2020, I have been super intentional about taking care of my body.

Getting bad news from the doctor kind of runs in my family unfortunately. My dad had cancer when I was in middle school and had to have one of his kidneys removed. I was old enough to understand what cancer was but too young to really feel the weight of what was happening. When I was a freshman in college my mom wad diagnosed with breast cancer. It was the scariest thing my family ever had to go through. And to be away at school in the midst of it all was awful.

My aunt past away from cancer back when I was young and that was the first experience with death that I encountered.

So like I said, I was introduced to bad news at a very young age. That is why I am so passionate about advocating for people to get regular check ups. There is no worst feeling in the world than being told you have cancer. But wouldn't you rather know early before it's too late?

If you live in Bucks County, Doylestown Health's Cancer Institute is holding a free skin cancer screening on Thursday July 15, according to Patch. Did you know that skin cancer is the most common form?

According to Patch, this screening event is specifically geared towards people in who who are uninsured or underinsured or if you haven't had a screening within the last two years.

This warms my heart because so many people don't go to the doctor simply because they can't afford it. This screening can save lives.

If you are interested, to register call 267-885-1580.