Unique activities make this NJ waterpark different from any other

With the price of gas being what it is, people are looking for fun stuff to do this summer closer to home. Day trips are going to be popular as people scale back on spending and traveling due to inflation and gas prices.

And what’s more perfect for a day trip in New Jersey than a day at Mountain Creek resort? Mountain Creek is opening for the summer on Saturday, June 25, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now, you may be thinking, “There are so many water parks in New Jersey? Why Mountain Creek Resort?”

Well, this is no ordinary waterpark. Besides all the classic rides such as the Colorado River Rapids, Zero G, High Tide Wavepool, and Canyon Cliff Jump, and tons of activities for younger kids, Mountain Creek also offers Zip Tours, which are mountaintop zip lines with views the likes of which you rarely see in this state.

If you’ve never zip-lined before this is the place to do it. And if you have, this adventure is special with a series of zip lines ranging from 200 feet to 1500 feet in length suspended high above the very top of Mountain Creek. There are also guided tours that showcase the entire mountain. This is a perfect activity for you and a loved one or you and your whole family.

And to top it all off, there is no more picturesque area of New Jersey. If you’ve never been to Vernon you don’t even know how breathtaking the New Jersey Mountain landscape can be.

And by the way, Adventures at Mountain Creek Resort are just a few steps away and include Mountain Creek Bike Park, Mountain Creek Waterpark, and Mountain Creek Zip Tours, if you decide you want more than just a day trip, there is lodging at the Appalachian hotel.

He will be amazed by everything that Mount Creek resort has to offer. I’m already planning my trip there with my kids.

For more information, visit MountainCreek.com.

