This. Food. Looks. SO. Good!!! If you consider yourself a comfort/vegan food expert, then you'll definitely want to check out this pop-up in Philly!

Vegan vs Fries, a small-business that specializes in delicious vegan, plant-based food just launched 3 pop-up locations in Philadelphia!

This is their Asada Fries platter. When I saw this picture, my stomach actually growled. Curly fries, fried onions and guacamole?? Oh I'm ready to grab a fork and go to town on this thing.

Credit: Facebook @veganvsfries Credit: Facebook @veganvsfries loading...

Get our free mobile app

Even though fries is in the name, they serve more than just fries. Menu items include Cali Crunch, OMG Cookies (fried cookies), NorCal Burrito, Fire Cali Crunch, Fire Hell Dilla, and more.

Get a load of this SoCal burrito!

And just in case you already forgot, yes, it's vegan! Everything is plant-based. Who says vegans don't have fun? Check out the full menu here!

If you live near any of these locations in the city, then you can order delivery or takeout on GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, and Postmates, according to their website.

North Philly: 360 E Godfrey Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Callowhill: 1320 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Spring Garden: 313 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

There's also a pop-up in North Jersey at 320 32nd St, in Union City.

So make a plan to get there and give this food a try before they're gone! They're open every day at 1:30 until they sell out!

We can only hope they might open a permanent location in our area!

Here Are 6 Of The BEST Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurants in Central Jersey No flavor is compromised here! Stop by one of these amazing Vegan/Vegetarian restaurants in Central NJ!