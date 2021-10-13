LAWRENCE TWP. — A Voorhees resident has been identified and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning that resulted in the death of a pedestrian from Lawrenceville.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, which is conducting the investigation along with Lawrence Township police, said in a release that Frank Claybrooks, 54, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

Surveillance footage and witness interviews, authorities said, led to the identification of Claybrooks as the driver of a flatbed tractor-trailer that struck Maria Angelica Moran-Moreira, 54, while turning from Bakers Basin Road onto Route 1 just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Get our free mobile app

The Lawrence incident was one of two hit-and-runs in Mercer County on Monday morning. The other collision, in East Windsor, resulted in life-threatening injuries to another pedestrian, and charges against the driver in that case.

Claybrooks was released pending a future court date.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges