I got my second Pfizer COVID vaccination on Sunday and my bingo card, aka, my CDC Vaccination Record Card was complete, or at least that's what I thought.

If you haven't gotten a vaccination yet, after your first dose you'll receive a white vaccine record card. Those getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only need one dose. Either way, this card will have your name and date of birth on it and also the date(s) of your shots, the lot the vaccine came from, the manufacturer, and the location it was administered. The card looks like this.

Getty Images

This is important. DO NOT LOSE THIS VACCINATION CARD! For the foreseeable future, this card will be just as important as your driver's license in many cases.

Many cruise lines, sports venues, and other locations will require you to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

Retailers like Staples and Office Depot are offering free lamination of your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. While that is a nice gesture, it may not be the greatest idea.

In the photo above, you'll notice there are four rows. The first row says "1st Dose COVID-19," and the second row says "2nd Dose COVID-19." The remaining two rows simply say "Other."

I asked a nurse where I got my vaccination what "Other" means and they told me that those rows there in the event that we need a "booster" or "additional vaccination."

Laminating this card will prevent officials from accessing the "Other" section of the card.

This card is not damage-proof. It will get beat up depending on how active you are and how much you travel.

Once you get your completed COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card you should do the following:

Photocopy both sides and keep with your health records. Take a picture of both sides of the card on your phone. With the card saved in your camera roll, it's digital and you can even print it if you have to. Keep the physical card in a very safe place. You shouldn't carry it with you in your wallet or purse. In most cases, you'll know ahead of time when you'll need to present it.

This is the next big step on this journey we've all been on for over a year. Luckily, we're seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Be safe and be healthy.

