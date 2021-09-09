Walk to End Lupus Event is Happening Next Month in Philly

An event that is very near and dear to my heart is right around the corner. The annual walk to end Lupus is happening October 16, and if you plan on participating now is the time to take action.

This year's walk is going to look a lot different than previous years. Because of the growing number of cases of COVID-19 across the country, the walk will be virtual this year. So how exactly will it be executed? You and your team can walk anywhere you want. Thousands of Lupus warriors across America will be walking the same time as you.

If you are a Lupus survivor or even a family member or friend of one and want to participate in the virtual walk, all you have to do is submit a video explaining why you walk, according to Lupus Tri-State.

Here are the other steps you need to take. First you need to register as either a individual or a team. Then you and your team can fundraise over the course of the next month. The money raised will go to lupus research and support services, according to Lupus Tri-State.

October 16 is going to be an amazing day. My friends and family are coming from all over to support "Team Kayla." We plan on walking in the Lansdowne area, which i where I grew up.

Like it said, you can walk anywhere. But there are some great spots in Philly where you and your team can walk such as Fairmount Park, Schuylkill River Park, or even Penn's Landing.

Register for the lupus walk here.