Walmart in Nassau Park Closed, Now What?

I never thought I'd see the day when the Walmart in Nassau Park (West Windsor), would go out of business. I was shocked, actually. You can anything at Walmart, cheap. None the less, it closed its doors for if good last summer. I didn't go often, but, when I needed to, it was very convenient.

Now, the huge retail store sits empty, like so many others in the area. sigh. I went to browse in HomeGoods (one of my favorite stores ever) recently, glanced over at the former Walmart, across the parking lot, and wondered what we'll see next in that space.

Hmmmm....what would do well there? There's already so many other retail stores in that area. There's already a Target, Wegmans, Michaels, Party City, Home Depot, Bye Bye Baby, Burlington Coat Factory, TJ Maxx, HomeSense, Best Buy, Five Below, Pet Smart, Panera, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta, Famous Footwear...what's left?

Let's think past this Covid-era for a second (ahhh, to dream)...what about a big recreation place, like a SkyZone? That would be cool.

What if that parking lot becomes a Drive In Movie Theatre?

Are there other retail stores in other parts of the country that you'd like to see around here? What about a Piggly Wiggly? Lol.

Maybe it should go retro and be turned into a Roller Rink. You know, like an old fashioned place to go roller skating with your friends. What about batting cages? A casino? I know, that sounds crazy. Lol.

Whatever is going there, I hope it opens fast. All the empty stores are depressing.