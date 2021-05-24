On Wednesday (May 26th), the Scudder Falls Bridge Project is going to snarl traffic on I-295 (going into NJ) during the morning commute, according to Mercer County officials. Oh, this is going to be a mess. Wanted to give you a heads up, incase you need to plan an alternate route:

The two lanes going into New Jersey, will be reduced to one lane from 5am until noon. Work crews are getting ready for concrete decks to be poured on the bridge's new second span, according to a post on Expect severe traffic delays if you're driving from Bucks County into New Jersey at the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge.Work crews are getting ready for concrete decks to be poured on the bridge's new second span, according to a post on Mercer County's official Facebook page

What a way to start the day, huh? Ugh. Bring along your patience for Wednesday's commute.If you work in New Jersey, have any kind of an appointment, or are heading on vacation from Trenton - Mercer Airport, I would find another way, or be prepared to sit in traffic (make sure you go to the bathroom before you leave home) You could be sitting in traffic for an hour or more. Yikes. DRIVING FROM NEW JERSEY TO PENNSYLVANIA WILL NOT BE AFFECTED. The work will only be on the eastbound side of the bridge.

A suggested alternate route is using the Trenton-Morrisville Toll Bridge (Route 1). Keep in mind, that will most likely be backed up too since a lot of people will be using that as their backup plan.

If you have the option, working from home may be the best option for Wednesday.

