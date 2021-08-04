Check Out How the Scudder Falls Bridge Has Changed Over The Years

Road work in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey is never-ending and we all complain about it. Many people say that the construction work on the Scudder Falls bridge never changes and it has looked the same for the past few years.





One of the biggest changes that can be noticed on the Scudder Falls bridge is the cameras that were recently installed to charge all drivers for crossing the bridge.





Other things that you probably forgot were close to the Scudder Falls Bridge were the signs that welcomed you to either Pennsylvania or New Jersey. In case you have not noticed, they are no longer there.





Personally, I think it's a bummer that the welcome signs were removed.