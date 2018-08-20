Watch a Nun Throw Out the First Pitch at the Chicago White Sox Game! [VIDEO]

When it's a Monday and I just wanted to stay in bed today and then a viral video like this comes out, I'm glad I got out of bed!

This video comes from the Chicago White Sox game Saturday night, where they played the Kansas City Royals. The Kansas City Royals won, but fans didn't care that much because they witnessed an awesome first pitch to start the game!

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck was the one who threw out the first pitch and WOW, what an arm she has! Usually first pitches don't make it to the plate, but Sister Mary Jo's certainly did! Where did she learn to pitch like that? You've gotta watch the video to see it for yourself!

(CBS Sports)