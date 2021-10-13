Watch The Chilling New Trailer For ‘The Black Phone’

From the writer-director behind Sinister and Doctor Strange comes a chilling new horror movie that will remind you to never talk to strangers again. Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots with The Black Phone, which stars Ethan Hawke as a masked killer who abducts children by posing as a clumsy magician. Mason Thames, in his first-ever film role, plays a 13-year-old boy who falls prey to the criminal’s devious scheme.

Produced by horror heavyweight Blumhouse Productions and co-written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, The Black Phone is based on Joe Hill's award-winning short story from his New York Times bestseller 20th Century Ghosts. Watch the spine-tingling trailer below:

According to Universal Pictures’ official press release, the premise of the The Black Phone is as follows: “Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.” Besides Hawke and Thames, the rest of the cast includes Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Sinister's own James Ransone.

While The Black Phone appears to be the perfect movie choice for a Halloween fright, we'll actually have to wait a couple months longer to see it for ourselves. The Black Phone arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.