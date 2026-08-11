The Foo Fighters are returning to Philly for what is surety be one of this year's hottest concerts inside Lincoln Financial Field on August 13.

From setlists to parking costs to insider tips, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is The Foo Fighter's Philadelphia Concert?

The event time for the show is technically listed as 5:30.

But if you have work on Thursday, don't worry. The headlining act (The Foo Fighters) won't hit the stage until a few hours later.

What Happens if It Rains for The Foo Fighters Concert?

The concert is rain or shine at Lincoln Financial Field.

Yes, we've all seen that the forecast calls for a chance of showers. But a little rain won't affect the concert.

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Concerts are only delayed for severe weather (like lightning or heavy winds) that pose safety hazards. The slight chance of showers Thursday evening does NOT seem to meet the criteria.

What time do Gates Open for The Foo Fighters Philadelphia Concert?

We believe that gates should open no later than 3:30 p.m., but as soon as that information is confirmed by the venue we'll post it here.

Is There An Opening Act for The Foo Fighters Philadelphia Concert?

Yes, there is an opening act on this tour. They'll be joined by Queens of the Stone Age and Mannequin P**y as opening acts.

What Time Will The Foo Fighters Perform in Philadelphia?

The Foo Fighters will take to the stager at 8:05, per our best guest-imates. We came to this conclusion based on the other stops on the tour (thanks to Setlist.fm!).

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Of course, set times are always subject to change. So it's a good idea to be a few minutes early to your seat.

Are Tickets Still Available for The Foo Fighters in Philly?

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets to See The Foo Fighters in Philadelphia?

Some tickets remain throughout the stadium for tonight's show. You can click here to view those listings.

You can click here to view the listing on Ticketmaster.com to grab your tickets.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open at The Linc? &

How Much Does Parking Cost at Lincoln Financial Field?

Parking lots open as early as 1 pm for the show, we think. Typically, Lot K is the first one to open for an event at Lincoln Financial Field.

Parking now costs $40 for regular vehicles, with oversized vehicles costing about $80.

Where Can I Park for A Concert at Lincoln Financial Field?

Most (if not all) of the parking lots in the stadium complex are typically open for concerts, and there are PLENTY of spots.

The Foo Fighters will be the only major event happening in the complex that evening so that is good. It'll make it easier for 60,000 people to trickle in to the Linc.

By the way, we've got a map posted for you here. Lots A-M are closest to the field typically:

Lincoln Financial Field Lincoln Financial Field

The arrows in the map above show the direction that the Philadelphia Police Department will route traffic out of the sports complex after the concert ends.

"While you may be sent on a route you are not normally used to taking, the pattern is specifically designed to efficiently distribute traffic out of the Sports Complex," the Linc said.

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use a digital payment (or credit card).

What is the Foo Fighters Setlist for Philadelphia?

We've got a that info posted for you right here. We must warn you, however, it likely contains spoilers if you are expecting to be surprised.

Are Purses Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field?

Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and they must be clear, stadium officials say. Small clutch bags (approximately the size of a hand) are permitted but not larger than 4.5" by 6.5", they say.

In fact, more prohibited items can be found on the Linc’s official website by clicking here. The stadium follows the NFL Clear Bag policy at all concerts and events.