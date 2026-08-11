You're about to have another food choice in Burlington. It's a place you may not have heard of before.

Muzzy's Shack is opening a new location in Burlington

It's called Muzzy's Shack. It's based in Pennsylvania, and currently expanding by opening its first New Jersey location in Burlington.

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The announcement of the new Garden State location came on Instagram. Check it out below.

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The post reads, "Burlington, NJ...Y'ALL READY!? Muzzy's Shack is bringing the flavor to Burlington, and trust us...you're gonna want to be first in line. This ain't no soft launch - this is your heads-up. THE HOTTEST FOOD IS COMING. Burlington, NJ. Opening soon! Stay locked in, follow for updates, and tag someone you're bringing to the grand opening!"

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Muzzy's Shack is 100% Halal, according to its Instagram, which means it follows Islamic dietary rules. There's no pork or alcohol anywhere in the kitchen. You can expect to find mouth-watering smash burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, loaded fries, mac & cheese and more.

It's not known exactly where this location is and when the grand opening will be, but as soon as I find out, I'll let you know.

There are currently locations open on West Street Road in Warminster and Bensalem Boulevard in Bensalem. Besides the Burlington location coming soon, there's also a new location coming to Warrington, PA.

Smash burger and hot chicken sandwich restaurants are popping up all over the area lately. Give Muzzy's Shack a try. Many say it blows away the competition. Commenters on Instagram say the food is amazing.

Check out the Muzzy's Shack website by clicking here.