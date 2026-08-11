Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters are coming back to Philadelphia! They’ll be performing one of the biggest concerts of the year in Philly at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field) on Thursday evening (August 13).

So if you’re prepping for the show, we know you may be wondering: what is their setlist for the big show? We’ve got a full look at that information posted for you down below.

The Foo Fighters Take Cover Tour Is Massive

If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to see The Foo Fighters on Thursday night, you’re in for a treat! The tour has been getting rave reviews since kicking off earlier this year. It started in January (in Mexico), and it won’t wrap up until next January (in Australia).

READ MORE: How to Park in the Stadium Complex in Philly

It's the band’s first tour with their new drummer Ilan Rubin (after of Josh Freese left the band).

Philadelphia’s Foo Fighters Show Will Be Huge

The Foo Fighters show will be huge! There could be as many as 60,000 fans screaming inside Philadelphia’s largest concert venue for Dave and the band, so here’s what songs we’ll be looking forward to.

Look away if you want to avoid any spoilers.

What Is the Foo Fighters Setlist for their Philadelphia Concert?

It'll be a great night. Here's a look at the setlist for The Foo Fighters in Philly this week:

Main Stage:

All My Life

The Pretender

Times Like These

Rope

Stacked Actors

My Hero

Learn to Fly

These Days

Walk

This Is a Call

No Son of Mine

B-Stage:

Wheels

Marigold

Big Me

Under You

Main Stage:

La Dee Da

Run

Invincible/ Seven /One Headlight/ Manimal / Tap Dancing in a Minefield

Monkey Wrench

Breakout

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Aurora

Best Of You

Encore:

Exhausted



Everlong

These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026 Wow. 2026 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & More). So we made the complete list of the shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2026. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST