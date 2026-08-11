What Songs Will The Foo Fighters Play in Philadelphia? Here’s Their Expected Setlist for Saturday’s Show
Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters are coming back to Philadelphia! They’ll be performing one of the biggest concerts of the year in Philly at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field) on Thursday evening (August 13).
So if you’re prepping for the show, we know you may be wondering: what is their setlist for the big show? We’ve got a full look at that information posted for you down below.
The Foo Fighters Take Cover Tour Is Massive
If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to see The Foo Fighters on Thursday night, you’re in for a treat! The tour has been getting rave reviews since kicking off earlier this year. It started in January (in Mexico), and it won’t wrap up until next January (in Australia).
READ MORE: How to Park in the Stadium Complex in Philly
It's the band’s first tour with their new drummer Ilan Rubin (after of Josh Freese left the band).
Philadelphia’s Foo Fighters Show Will Be Huge
The Foo Fighters show will be huge! There could be as many as 60,000 fans screaming inside Philadelphia’s largest concert venue for Dave and the band, so here’s what songs we’ll be looking forward to.
Look away if you want to avoid any spoilers.
What Is the Foo Fighters Setlist for their Philadelphia Concert?
It'll be a great night. Here's a look at the setlist for The Foo Fighters in Philly this week:
Main Stage:
- All My Life
- The Pretender
- Times Like These
- Rope
- Stacked Actors
- My Hero
- Learn to Fly
- These Days
- Walk
- This Is a Call
- No Son of Mine
B-Stage:
- Wheels
- Marigold
- Big Me
- Under You
Main Stage:
- La Dee Da
- Run
- Invincible/ Seven /One Headlight/ Manimal / Tap Dancing in a Minefield
- Monkey Wrench
- Breakout
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- Aurora
- Best Of You
Encore:
- Exhausted
- Everlong
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