Couples across Bucks County are stressing after a local venue reportedly cashed their wedding and party deposits, but apparently has shut down.

It's all happening at the Water's Edge in Bensalem, PA, which apparently abruptly closed this summer. As recently as August 3 the venue posted on Facebook that they were "temporarily closed for maintenance."

At that time, it wasn't clear if it would reopen. Many comments on the thread asked about deposits on upcoming private parties and events. The thread was closed and no new comments are being accepted.

Get our free mobile app

Well, now it looks like the venue will NOT reopen after all. The venue's owner told 6 ABC this week that the venue does not have a liquor license and they will not reopen.

So now what happens? It sounds like SEVERAL checks have been cashed for upcoming events (including parties and weddings).

In fact, multiple outlets, including 6ABC report that area couples and party goers (in Bensalem and Bucks County) are getting increasingly frustrated.

One patron says they put down a deposit on a baby shower that was scheduled for this past weekend. They say the event planner told them that "the owner is MIA." She is not alone.

And, according to that particular patron, the issues with the liquor license for the venue go a little deeper, according to 6 ABC.

"Apparently they haven't had a liquor license since February and they offered to serve liquor at the shower," the patron says.

The business' owner tells 6ABC that they have not returned any money yet, and the employees of the venue have worked without payment. But they say the deposits will be returned (and employees will be compensated).

In the meantime, though, scrolling through the restaurant's Facebook page, many of the dissed guests claim they've filed complaints with the area police department.

If you're one of the affected guests by this chaos, we're rooting for you to have a great day wherever your celebration takes place now.