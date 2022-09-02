Since 2014, Founding Fathers has been one of Philadelphia's most popular bars.

Located on South Street in the heart of the city's Graduate Hospital neighborhood, this sports bar has paid homage to Philadelphia's historic past while serving the present day.

And now... they're about to expand into Bucks County.

Founding Fathers Philadelphia is located at 1612 South Street, and it's open 7 days a week. With more than 13 big-screen TVs, a full-service bar, a large restaurant, and outdoor seating (thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic). In fact, it's easily one of the most popular bars in that neighborhood.

Now they just announced plans to open a new location in Bensalem, PA. They will take over the site of the former Quaker Stake and Lube on Street Road.

Bensalem's Quaker Stake and Lube Struggled to Open in the COVID-19 Pandemic

If you'll recall, Quaker Stake & Lube's opening was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They were originally scheduled to open in March 2020. That opening, of course, was delayed by the government shutdown of all restaurants in the state of Pennsylvania.

They were open for takeout during the spring of 2020 before being able to fully open for in-person dining later that year as COVID-19 restrictions were slightly lifted.

Bensalem's Quaker Stake and Lube closed in the fall of 2021 before temporarily becoming a different sports bar. That bar also shuttered pretty quickly.

Founding Fathers Will Open in Bensalem, PA

As for the Founding Fathers Bar, an exact opening date for the new restaurant was not immediately clear. They are, however, currently hiring staff for the new bar/eatery, according to their website.

The website promises that the atmosphere and menu will be similar to their Philadelphia location. Which is great news!

"You can expect a casual game day atmosphere, indoor / outdoor bar and dining, large space for private events and an amazing pub style menu," they wrote.

