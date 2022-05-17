Wawa App Users Get Gas Discount Through June 12th

Whoa, this is a great deal. Wawa gas stations are offering a discount on gas from now until June 12th, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

It's a big discount too. You'll save 15 cents per gallon. That can really add up with gas prices being as high as they are right now.

Here's what you have to do to get in on this discount. It's easy. First, download the Wawa app. It's free to download in the app store. You probably have it already. Next, become a Wawa Rewards member. Then, when you get to any Wawa gas station, use the Wawa app to activate a gas pump and pay, and you'll get the discount, not just one time, every single time you get gas until June 12th. That could save you a lot of money.

Dena Pizzutti, Senior Manager of Personalization for Wawa says, "Wawa offers special fuel discounts periodically through the Wawa app, in addition to other benefits for members including mobile ordering and bonus rewards. This is the second time we've offered this fuel discount through our app, and after the success of our fall discount, we are thrilled to bring it back to offer our customers a much-needed break at the pump this spring.

So far, over 300,000 Wawa Rewards members have taken advantage of this great deal. So smart.

You may have heard me say that I'll drive all over the place to find the cheapest gas. Well now I won't have to go far, Wawa will be the cheapest until June 12th. I'm so excited.

What are you waiting for? Download the Wawa app now and starting saving money.

Your Summer Jersey Shore Bar Bucket List There are so many places to go out down the shore, but which spots are the staples along the Jersey Shore? From Point Pleasant, NJ to Seaside Heights, NJ, these are the must-stop bars to add to your summer bucket list.

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.