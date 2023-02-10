Wawa Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl With Free Coffee Giveaway

Hey, Eagles fans. There's one more reason to look forward to this Super Bowl Sunday.

In honor of the big game, Wawa is offering free coffee at South Jersey Wawas and all New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware stores this Sunday, Feb. 12, until kickoff at 6:30 pm.

Here are the terms of the deal: There's a limit of one per customer. The offer includes self-serve coffee up to 24oz.

"At Wawa, we've always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," said Alex Costabile, Chief Customer Officer, in a press release. "So, in honor of this year's football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across PA, NJ and DE."

Wawa is offering some other big game day specials, like $5 Shorti hoagies, $6 Classics, and $1 Wawa iced teas and drinks when you order through the app between. 10 to 12.

If you want to order catering, Wawa is offering 20% off with a promo code that will be in effect until Sunday, Feb. 12.

