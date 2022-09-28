It’s BACK! The Wawa “Gobbler” Is Ranked as The BEST Wawa Sandwich

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Summer is behind us, which means thin infamous sandwich is BACK! Get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving early.

That's right. We're talking about the Wawa "Gobbler". And Wawa didn't waste any time; they put the famed turkey sandwich back on the menu pretty much as soon as summer ended. And what's more: it's just been ranked as the BEST sandwich Wawa has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

Made with hot turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce and stuffing, the Gobbler is a rite of passage food item in Wawa nation.

Philly Mag's, sandwich connoisseur and food critic Jason Sheehan has ranked the Gobbler as the #1 BEST sandwich to get at Wawa, ranked from 14 sandwiches:

"It is comfort on a roll. A portable Thanksgiving dinner. Warm and sloppy and cheap and delicious all at the same time. My only complaint? That it isn’t available 365 days a year." - Jason Sheehan

And just in case you're curious, the Classic Italian hoagie was ranked at #2, followed by the Ham hoagie at #3. All the way at the bottom was the Tuna Salad sandwich ranked at #14 (which happens to be my favorite). Check out the whole list of rankings HERE.

Here's a kicker: I was born and raised in New Jersey and am old enough to remember when there were only those tiny little cobble-stone style buildings... but I've never tasted a Gobbler. Is it really all it's cracked up to be? If I need an eduction in sandwich greatness, let me know!

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here