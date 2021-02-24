Wawa Has a New Dinner Menu & I Tried It

I saw a commercial that Wawa now has dinner options starting at 4pm and being a working wife and Mom, sometimes dinner can be a pain in the butt and stressful. So I thought I'd head over to my Wawa on Hickory Corner Road in East Windsor and check out this new dinner menu.

Dinner at Wawa

I was very impressed by Wawa's new dinner menu. My Dad is extremely picky and for him to love their burgers definitely means something. Definitely a great option for a pickup and go dinner.