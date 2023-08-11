How would you like to pick up your Wawa coffee or favorite Wawa hoagie and while you're there, grab some alcohol?

I thought you'd like that idea. Convenient, huh?

That could happen at the new Wawa that's being built off Horsham Road in Hatboro, according to The Patch.

The Wawa company is asking the town for a liquor license transfer.

If you're interested in attending a public hearing about the possible transfer, it's being held on Monday, August 21st at 7pm at 414 South York Road. You will be able to make comments or voice concerns if you're a Hatboro resident or property owner.

The new Wawa will hopefully be open by the end of 2023.

It will be located at 412 S. York Road in Hatboro Borough.

The newer Wawa on Lincoln Highway in Falls Township sells alcohol, so does the one in Bristol off Bristol-Oxford Valley Road. More and more locations are making this move if they are liquor licenses available.

Wawa has even partnered with popular Cape May Brewing Company last summer for a hard tea called, "Shore Tea." Has anyone seen it in summer 2023?

I love the can. It's so cute.

