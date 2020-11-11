Wawa vs. QuickCheck: Which One Is Your Favorite?

So there has always been this big debate about which convenience store is better: Wawa or Sheetz? I think that’s a pretty valid question for Pennsylvania, but what about Jersey? Does QuickChek compare? Let’s find out!

I think the thing QuickChek is most known for is their coffee. I must say that their coffee is amazing! They have a coffee bar, just like Wawa’s. You can get a coffee in any size and it is relatively cheap. However, you guys know I am a Wawa coffee enthusiast. So on this one, I’m going to go with Wawa!

Hoagie Time! We know this is a really big comparison of the two stores. Now, I can only be but so judge mental, because I have actually never had a Quick Check hoagie! I’ve had my fair share of hoagies from Wawa, and when I say fair share I mean I have had them almost my entire life! When I go in I get one of two things. The first hoagie being a classic turkey on a wheat roll, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Yes, my sandwich is very basic. That's ok! The other hoagie I get is a chicken cheesesteak. I like provolone cheese, lettuce, raw onion, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.

The downside about a QuickChek hoagie is the price! A classic hoagie will run you about $5.59 at Wawa, while at QuickChek it will typically cost you $7.99.

Keep in mind both stores offer pretty much the same kinds of snacks, as well as gas! So my question is, which one is better? My biased opinion is that Wawa is better, but I want to know what you think!