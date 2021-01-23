We Are In The Middle Of 10 Days Of Palindrome Dates

Right now, we are in the middle of 10 days of palindrome dates. What does that mean?

Well, let's define a palindrome first.  A palindrome is something that is the same when it is written forwards and backwards.  Palindromes can be words, sequences of numbers, phrases, or even sentences.

  • Word palindrome: Kayak
  • Number palindrome: 1991
  • Phrase palindrome: Taco cat
  • Sentence palindrome: A nut for a jar of tuna.

Now that we know what a palindrome is, let's look at the dates now.  From January 20th, 2021 through January 29th, 2021 the dates, when written in shorthand US format of MM/DD/YY, are all palindromes.  Check it out below.

  • 1/20/21 or 12021
  • 1/21/21 or 12121
  • 1/22/21 or 12221
  • 1/23/21 or 12321
  • 1/24/21 or 12421
  • 1/25/21 or 12521
  • 1/26/21 or 12621
  • 1/27/21 or 12721
  • 1/28/21 or 12821
  • 1/29/21 or 12921

Some people might tell you that these days aren't true palindromes because the last "true palindrome date" happened on February 2nd, 2020 (02/02/2020) and that the one previous to that was more than 900 years earlier on November 11th, 1111 (11/11/1111).

Some people find a more spiritual meaning to these dates, which you can read more about hereThere will be several more palindrome dates this year as well.

