Right now, we are in the middle of 10 days of palindrome dates. What does that mean?

Well, let's define a palindrome first. A palindrome is something that is the same when it is written forwards and backwards. Palindromes can be words, sequences of numbers, phrases, or even sentences.

Word palindrome: Kayak

Kayak Number palindrome: 1991

1991 Phrase palindrome: Taco cat

Taco cat Sentence palindrome: A nut for a jar of tuna.

Now that we know what a palindrome is, let's look at the dates now. From January 20th, 2021 through January 29th, 2021 the dates, when written in shorthand US format of MM/DD/YY, are all palindromes. Check it out below.

1/20/21 or 12021

1/21/21 or 12121

1/22/21 or 12221

1/23/21 or 12321

1/24/21 or 12421

1/25/21 or 12521

1/26/21 or 12621

1/27/21 or 12721

1/28/21 or 12821

1/29/21 or 12921

Some people might tell you that these days aren't true palindromes because the last "true palindrome date" happened on February 2nd, 2020 (02/02/2020) and that the one previous to that was more than 900 years earlier on November 11th, 1111 (11/11/1111).

Some people find a more spiritual meaning to these dates, which you can read more about here. There will be several more palindrome dates this year as well.